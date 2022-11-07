Products
Story Sprint
Ranked #2 for today
Story Sprint
Draft + develop + design your deck in a day.
Visit
Upvote 42
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Story Sprint takes the complexity and confusion out of creating a deck, with tools and templates that will simplify storytelling and supercharge your startup. Just follow simple steps to create a deck that’s concise, compelling, and captivating.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Fundraising
,
Design
by
Story Sprint
About this launch
Story Sprint
Draft + develop + design your deck in a day.
0
reviews
152
followers
Follow for updates
Story Sprint by
Story Sprint
was hunted by
Daniel Eckler
in
Marketing
,
Fundraising
,
Design
. Made by
Daniel Eckler
and
Wiz
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Story Sprint
is not rated yet. This is Story Sprint's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
4
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#80
Report