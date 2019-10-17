Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Sergio Villasenor
Maker
Hunters, It's been a couple of months since we launched Elliot on Product Hunt. But today I’m excited to launch Storefronts. Storefronts combine the simplicity of our original product Payment Pages, but allows you to launch eCommerce storefronts in seconds without a single line of code, or plugin. Each Storefront comes with a visual builder for you to edit its "look & feel,” custom URLs & SSLs; plus, our one-tap checkout that allows you to accept payments, & ship to 130+ countries instantly. 🚀Additional updates in this release include: - Developer Tools: Production & Test API keys; in addition to, test data for each account - Checkout API: Create Payment Pages & Storefronts via API - Bulk Order Updates: Edit orders & download shipping documents in bulk Product - Meta-data & SEO: Additional data inputs for marketing & product information - QR Codes: Downloadable QR Codes for every Storefront & Payment Page - Flat Rate Shipping: Enable domestic & international flat rate shipping options - Locations: Assign a specific geo-location to a Payment Page or Storefront - Zapier: Grab our official integration on the Zapier App Marketplace - Referral Program: Refer sellers & make 💰on each transaction successfully processed by Elliot For more information visit, https://elliot.store/ or sign-up now, https://admin.elliot.store/ Happy Hunting!
UpvoteShare