Martin Rariga
Maker
Hey hunters! Do you have a Shopify store? Then you need Storebar! It's a tiny, powerful app that shows you 3 key metrics – Sales, Orders and Average order value right on your menubar. You can switch between 3 date ranges – Today, Last 7 days and Last 30 days. When working on one of my previous projects – Another Watch (https://anotherwatchstore.com/) – I found myself visiting Shopify dashboard a lot. I felt it breaks my workflow, and I've been looking for some easy way to get updates while focusing on the work. And based on my discussion with other Shopify store owners, they all felt pretty much the same, checking dashboard "too much". If you have a Shopify store, I'd love you to give this a try. Love to hear any questions, suggestions or just chat about your store at hi[at]storebar.app Martin
Looks great :) It may also be handy to have an option to display all the metrics ("today", "last seven days" and "last 30 days") to avoid having to switch between each one constantly. By the way, can I write about Storebar on my site? https://www.growthbunker.com/exp...
