Stonks - A finance feed that has it all

Ayush Pathak
MakerMaking 👀
Hey Producthunt Community! Stonks is an RSS feed that delivers the most important finance news only. Without the clutter. You may have subscribed to multiple finance sites but that creates a lot of clutter and reduces time efficiency. With Stonks, you're sure to get only the news that matters, hence saving time and improving experience. You can use it with any RSS feed reader like Feedly or Flipboard 4.0 or use our own elegant and minimalist feed reader which also allows you to save articles for later. I've planned to launch native apps and Slack and Discord bots in Stonks V2.0 coming February next year with lots of other exciting features. Hope you like it :) Really excited to launch this product I've been working on since the last month. Hope it adds value!
