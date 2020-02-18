Discussion
Akanimoh Idio
Maker
Hi, We started Stokify because one of my friends working for a small business was having issues with store management. He tried to use other tools like Sage and Intuit, but they were rather too expensive for him or mostly required a large set up. That made us decide to build stokify. Currently the following features are available: 1. Recording store products 2. Recording store sales and sending email receipt 3. Recording customers 4. Sending email reminders to debtors( which is my favorite feature by the way, even though i don't have a store, i have debtors) Future features will likely include: 1. Analytics for the store owner 2. Recommendation for the customers We would appreciate any feedback we can get right now as we just launched MVP. Shout out to the support we are getting from @ericmigi and the rest of the @ycombinator start up school comunity.
