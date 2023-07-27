Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Stoic Life Journal
See Stoic Life Journal’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Stoic Life Journal 2.0
Stoic Life Journal 2.0
Pick between 18+ Stoic Teachers and 1300+ journaling prompts
Visit
Upvote 29
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A one-of-a-kind life Stoic Journaling experience designed to give you insight and clarity in life by journaling with the lessons of 18+ Stoic teachers.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
Notion
by
Stoic Life Journal
Superhuman AI
Ad
AI email that sounds like you
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Stoic Life Journal
Bring more clarity, insights & tranquility into your life
1
review
86
followers
Follow for updates
Stoic Life Journal 2.0 by
Stoic Life Journal
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Health & Fitness
,
Quantified Self
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
Stoic Life Journal
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
29
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report