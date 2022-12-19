Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Stocks 2 buy
Ranked #19 for today
Stocks 2 buy
Find great-value stocks with this application
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The “Stocks 2 buy” application derives the data of the three most important indicators to assign a stock rating, buy, neutral, or sell. This app is ideal for traders and investors who want to find great-value stocks with amazing growth perspectives.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Data & Analytics
by
Stocks 2 buy
Pipedrive
Ad
Visual CRM platform designed to help grow your business.
About this launch
Stocks 2 buy
Find great-value stocks with this application
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Stocks 2 buy by
Stocks 2 buy
was hunted by
Sanzhi Kobzhan
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Sanzhi Kobzhan
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
Stocks 2 buy
is not rated yet. This is Stocks 2 buy's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#144
Report