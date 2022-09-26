Products
Stock Alarm
Realtime tracking on thousands of stocks
Stock Alarm is a stock market tracking and screening platform that supports realtime alerts on stocks, etfs, indices, crypto, forex, commodities, and more.
Alerts can be received via any combination of calls, texts, push notifications, and emails.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Investing
+1 by
Stock Alerts
About this launch
Stock Alerts
App to set custom alerts for the stock market
21
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Stock Alarm by
Stock Alerts
was hunted by
Yahia Bakour
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Investing
. Made by
Yahia Bakour
and
Morgan Howell
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Stock Alerts
is rated
5/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#76
