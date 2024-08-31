Launches
This is the latest launch from Sticky - Your notes in the browser
See Sticky - Your notes in the browser’s previous launch →
Sticky!
Sticky!
Your notes in the browser
Sticky notes on every page Sticky is an app that lets you take your sticky notes everywhere with you. This app offers the simplest and very physical-like sticky notes experience on your browser.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Notes
Sticky - Your notes in the browser
Sticky - Your notes in the browser
Take your sticky notes everywhere with you
Sticky! by
Sticky - Your notes in the browser
Tanay from Stacks
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Notes
Tanay from Stacks
Featured on September 4th, 2024.
Sticky - Your notes in the browser
4/5 ★
4/5 ★ by 1 user. It first launched on August 12th, 2023.
26
11
-
-
