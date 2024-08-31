  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Sticky - Your notes in the browser
    See Sticky - Your notes in the browser’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Sticky!
    Sticky!

    Sticky!

    Your notes in the browser

    Free
    Sticky notes on every page Sticky is an app that lets you take your sticky notes everywhere with you. This app offers the simplest and very physical-like sticky notes experience on your browser.
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Productivity
    Notes
     by
    Sticky - Your notes in the browser
    About this launch
    Sticky - Your notes in the browser
    Sticky - Your notes in the browserTake your sticky notes everywhere with you
    1review
    162
    followers
    Sticky! by
    Sticky - Your notes in the browser
    was hunted by
    Tanay from Stacks
    in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Notes. Made by
    Tanay from Stacks
    . Featured on September 4th, 2024.
    Sticky - Your notes in the browser
    is rated 4/5 by 1 user. It first launched on August 12th, 2023.
    Upvotes
    26
    Vote chart
    Comments
    11
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -