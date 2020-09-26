Stereo App
The future of podcasting, an audio only social network
Espree Devora
Hunter
"the Girl who Gets it Done”⚡️ Podcaster
Found this via Paul Vato, a peer in the podcasting space. He's in the comedy scene and his comedian friends knew about it. Feels like the future of audio and social networking. The conversations aka "broadcasts" you listen into are so vulnerable and real. At least the ones I heard. Anyone can be a host or a listener or both. It's a wild experience to listen into what feels like a private convo. Listeners can leave a voice memo that the hosts can air on the broadcast. The customized avatars are cool. It feels like trust happens fast because of the voice exchange and not being judged on what someone looks like since you can't see one another, only avatars. Pretty rad! Plus the sign up process is super fast and you can just start using right away. Only bug I found so far is adding your IG and Twitter links to your profile. They're also doing challenges where they pay people who have the most engaged audiences. I'm also really impressed with their audio quality. The broadcasts sound really great. This app makes it possible for absolutely anyone to have a podcast(radio show) fast.
