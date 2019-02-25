Harmless taunting between friends has been scientifically proven to motivate people to become more active. Ok maybe not, but that's the big idea behind Steps — weaving a fitness thread into a snappy, colourful design.
John SmithMaker@johnjcsmith · Developer
Steps is the simplest ever weekly step competition for your iPhone and Apple Watch. No logins. No analytics. No bullshit. Starting and joining a game is the easiest thing in the world. Just join via a code or send a code to your friends. Each game starts from Monday 12AM to Sunday 5PM in your local time. The single app screen displays the tallied steps of participants up to that point of the week You can read our thoughts on Steps' design here: http://blog.enabled.com.au/opini... Made in Adelaide with 💜 at Enabled Solutions enabled.com.au

Preslav Rachev@preslavrachev · Full-Stack Software Engineer
It's a great and simple idea! For quite a while, I have been thinking about running a simple health challenge among my colleagues. I downloaded the app, and immediately started spreading the link among teammates and friends :)
