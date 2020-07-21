Discussion
Sam Mueller
Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us, and hello 👋 PH! Sam here, Founder & CEO of Blink Labs. My good friend and former colleague @melissa_ong2 (aka @chunkysdead) started a cult on TikTok during quarantine, and it went viral! Hundreds of thousands switched to Melissa's infamous profile picture and began playing huge pranks across TikTok's entire network. The fun didn't stop there! Melissa and I joined forces to release the Stepchickens iOS app, a space for cult members to connect with each other and make new friends. We quickly reached the Top 5 in the App Store under Social Networking within the first week, surpassing 100K downloads. Many celebrities lend out their social media accounts, allowing others to broadcast their message to a wider audience. This might just be the first ever "app takeover", and the experiment has been a blast so far! We've learned so much in such a short amount of time, and we'd love to get more feedback from everyone here in the ProductHunt community 🙃 Pro Tips 🐔 The app is all about building community and making new friends around shared interests. You can find the stepchickens community (or others fun communities) via search, or simply create your own! 🐔 Each community is centered around two streams: a video (meme) feed and a chat feed. There is a chat switch in the bottom left of the community (down in the message bar) that lets you easily switch between the two. 🐔 Our camera is a fun and easy way to make new memes. Try adding some music and a few gifs to create something quirky in just a few seconds, or tap 'effects' to add transitions, moving text, and much more.
