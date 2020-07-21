Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Stepchickens

Stepchickens

Rise up!

Stepchickens is a community for the TikTok cult started by @chunkysdead. Create memes, chat and make new friends with thousands of other cult members.
Birds Of A Feather: The Stepchickens Cult On TikTok Is The Next Evolution Of The Influencer BusinessLike any self-respecting cult, the Stepchickens follow a strict code of conduct as dictated by their absolute leader, Mother Hen, a comedian named Melissa who posts on TikTok as @chunkysdead. Mother Hen has widely preached a message of peace, telling her 1.7 million TikTok followers: "We do not rule by being cruel, we shine by being kind."
Step Chickens and the Rise of TikTok 'Cults'Fandoms are forming around a new kind of influencer: the charismatic cult leader. Last week, a new name broke into Apple's most-downloaded social networking apps. Among the usual suspects of Instagram, Facebook and TikTok appeared an app called Stepchickens, with a cryptic blue selfie as its logo.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Sam Mueller
Maker
Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us, and hello 👋 PH! Sam here, Founder & CEO of Blink Labs. My good friend and former colleague @melissa_ong2 (aka @chunkysdead) started a cult on TikTok during quarantine, and it went viral! Hundreds of thousands switched to Melissa's infamous profile picture and began playing huge pranks across TikTok's entire network. The fun didn't stop there! Melissa and I joined forces to release the Stepchickens iOS app, a space for cult members to connect with each other and make new friends. We quickly reached the Top 5 in the App Store under Social Networking within the first week, surpassing 100K downloads. Many celebrities lend out their social media accounts, allowing others to broadcast their message to a wider audience. This might just be the first ever "app takeover", and the experiment has been a blast so far! We've learned so much in such a short amount of time, and we'd love to get more feedback from everyone here in the ProductHunt community 🙃 Pro Tips 🐔 The app is all about building community and making new friends around shared interests. You can find the stepchickens community (or others fun communities) via search, or simply create your own! 🐔 Each community is centered around two streams: a video (meme) feed and a chat feed. There is a chat switch in the bottom left of the community (down in the message bar) that lets you easily switch between the two. 🐔 Our camera is a fun and easy way to make new memes. Try adding some music and a few gifs to create something quirky in just a few seconds, or tap 'effects' to add transitions, moving text, and much more.
Upvote (4)Share