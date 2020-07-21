Birds Of A Feather: The Stepchickens Cult On TikTok Is The Next Evolution Of The Influencer Business

Like any self-respecting cult, the Stepchickens follow a strict code of conduct as dictated by their absolute leader, Mother Hen, a comedian named Melissa who posts on TikTok as @chunkysdead. Mother Hen has widely preached a message of peace, telling her 1.7 million TikTok followers: "We do not rule by being cruel, we shine by being kind."