Home
→
Product
→
Stenos
Ranked #3 for today
Stenos
Takes notes for you automatically
Visit
Upvote 28
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
Stenos is an app that takes notes for you. It's the personal assistant that writes down what you discuss. You'll remember every meeting in detail. Stenos speak 59 languages and is designed with your privacy first.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Stenos
About this launch
Stenos by
Stenos
was hunted by
Stijn van Balen
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Stijn van Balen
and
Elvinas Lukaševicius
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Stenos
is not rated yet. This is Stenos's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
7
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#26
Report