Home
→
Product
→
Stellar AI
Stellar AI
Turn top priorities into company-wide goals
Stellar drives alignment with an AI-powered OKR platform that simplifies writing and tracking goals. Turn the important work you do into measurable goals that tie back to a company priority.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Stellar AI
Bloom
About this launch
Stellar AI
Turn strategy into company-wide goals with AI
Stellar AI by
Stellar AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Angela Dao
,
Quan Zhou
and
Elise Nguyen
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
Stellar AI
is not rated yet. This is Stellar AI's first launch.
