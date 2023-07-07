Products
  Stellar AI
Stellar AI

Stellar AI

Turn top priorities into company-wide goals

Stellar drives alignment with an AI-powered OKR platform that simplifies writing and tracking goals. Turn the important work you do into measurable goals that tie back to a company priority.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Stellar AI
About this launch
Stellar AI by
Stellar AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Angela Dao
,
Quan Zhou
and
Elise Nguyen
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
