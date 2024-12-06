Launches
Steer 2.0
Steer 2.0
Save hours of writing emails & messages
Intelligently fix & improve your writing in any application with a lightning-fast native assistant. Tackle any email or Slack message. Professional communication is not a problem anymore.
Windows
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Steer
Steer
Perfect your communication without having to think about it
Steer 2.0 by
Steer
was hunted by
Daniel Bukač
in
Windows
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Daniel Bukač
and
Vojtěch Böhm
. Featured on December 16th, 2024.
Steer
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on June 5th, 2024.
