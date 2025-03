Stealthly for macOS Automated privacy for macOS screen sharing Visit Upvote 72

Keep your screen private and distraction-free when you present or record your screen on macOS — automatically. Stealthly automatically enables Do Not Disturb as well as hides desktop icons, active app windows, the dock, your wallpaper and menu bar icons.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • User Experience • Privacy 20% off

Meet the team Show more Show more