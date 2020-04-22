Stay The Fuck Inside - A Drinking Game

Discussion
Avery McMillen
I saw this being advertised on IG and I immediately sent it to my college group chats. I’m so happy something like this has come out, a great game to help me stay connected with my friends in this extremely trying time!
@avery_mcmillen Avery! Thank you so much for supporting the cause. I'm glad you were able to have a fun night in with friends :D
I was super impressed with the original release. We played with 5 people and it was hilarious. Unfortunately, we're all married 30-somethings one couple with a child, so the expansion pack wasn't as applicable as it seemed to focus more on the typical drinking age folk. We'd love an "adult" expansion pack with cards like "if you wanted to do physical harm to your SO, tell us what they did or take 4 sips" type.
@david_snyder_jr_ Thank you for the valuable feedback David! Note taken. I'm sure there are a lot of relationship dynamics that we need to write about!
So good
Saw this on IG and had to have it for my weekly Social Distancing Cocktail Group.
If you want to laugh, get this game. It is a great way to stay connected with friends. We have played it a few times And not made it all the way through the cards.