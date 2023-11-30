Products
Stay Awake

Keep your system awake while files are downloading

Free
A Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extension to keep your system awake on demand or while files are downloading.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
 by
Stay Awake for Chrome and Edge
About this launch
Stay Awake for Chrome and EdgeKeep your system awake while files are downloading
0
reviews
17
followers
was hunted by
Myster Violets
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Myster Violets
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-