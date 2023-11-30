Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Stay Awake
Stay Awake
Keep your system awake while files are downloading
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extension to keep your system awake on demand or while files are downloading.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
by
Stay Awake for Chrome and Edge
About this launch
Stay Awake for Chrome and Edge
Keep your system awake while files are downloading
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Stay Awake by
Stay Awake for Chrome and Edge
was hunted by
Myster Violets
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Myster Violets
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
Stay Awake for Chrome and Edge
is not rated yet. This is Stay Awake for Chrome and Edge's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report