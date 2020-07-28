Discussion
Eduardo Messuti
Maker
Hey there hunters! and thanks for the hunt @hvost. It's Eduardo, founder of Statuspal, we've been providing beautiful status pages for almost 3 years now, we think we've learned a lot and have a product we're really proud of and our customers love, so we felt it was time to share it with you :) With Statuspal you can communicate incidents and maintenances in real-time to your customers through a beautiful status page, you can automate incident creation through our simple monitoring, or integrate your existing 3rd party monitoring tool like Pingdom. ❤️ The Discount As part of this launch we'd like to give you hunters a 10% off for 3 months (on top of our already discounted prices for a total of up to 50% discount! simply use the code HUNTER20.
NIce
