Statuspal provides beautiful hosted status pages that you can configure in seconds and comes bundled with simple monitoring so you can automate incident reporting out of the box.
Eduardo Messuti
Maker
Hey there hunters! and thanks for the hunt @hvost. It's Eduardo, founder of Statuspal, we've been providing beautiful status pages for almost 3 years now, we think we've learned a lot and have a product we're really proud of and our customers love, so we felt it was time to share it with you :) With Statuspal you can communicate incidents and maintenances in real-time to your customers through a beautiful status page, you can automate incident creation through our simple monitoring, or integrate your existing 3rd party monitoring tool like Pingdom. ❤️ The Discount As part of this launch we'd like to give you hunters a 10% off for 3 months (on top of our already discounted prices for a total of up to 50% discount! simply use the code HUNTER20.
