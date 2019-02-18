Log InSign up
Statsify

Visualize interesting stats about web pages and websites

View beautiful statistics about web pages and websites, with insights such as the following:

• Internal and outbound links

• Most frequent words

• Key phrases

• Total word count

• Most frequent pages

• And more...

Statsify is available in three formats: a website, a chrome extension, and a free API.

Alan BiMaker@alanbi · Student interested in computer science.
Hi Product Hunt! I'm a high school senior passionate about CS, here with my first-ever product launch. I created Statsify to build upon my programming knowledge and also to create a fun tool to help me learn more about the sites that I visit. I'm hoping that some of you will also find Statsify useful. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
