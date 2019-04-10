Static Pages
Upload static HTML pages to WordPress website 🚀
Static Pages allows you to publish any static page on a WordPress website with any URL in a matter of seconds. And it is perfect for SEO. ⚡️
Do you want to improve sales by adding a beautiful landing page for your existing shop? Then Static Pages is for you.
Reviews
Discussion
Andrian Valeanu
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 The Designmodo team is here with a new product! We are excited to launch Static Pages, a simple WordPress plugin for people who want to upload static websites to a WordPress environment. This plugin comes free for Slides and Startup customers. — ❓Problem People love static websites; sometimes it's necessary to use WordPress and static landing pages together. So, how do you do this? How do you avoid broken URLs and WordPress conflicts? Our old response to these questions was to hire a coder to do it for you, or spend some time to do the setup by yourself... That sounds less than ideal. 🙁 💡Solution A WordPress plugin which resolves those problems for you. Static Pages helps you add a static webpage directly to your WordPress website in a few seconds. Just choose the static page archive, click upload and write the URL. 🤩 So simple? Yes! Don’t believe it? Watch this short video. 📝 Suggestions 🙏 We’d love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! 😃 - Designmodo Team.
