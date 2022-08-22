Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Stashpad
Ranked #15 for today
Stashpad
Jot it down, organize later
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Stashpad is the developer notepad. Write notes like you're messaging yourself. Take actions on your notes without leaving your keyboard.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Developer Tools
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Stashpad was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Theo Marin
,
Drew White
,
Nick Beaulieu
,
Luc Sanchez
,
Chris Lawrence
,
Tristan Dyer
and
Cara Borenstein
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
5
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#43
Report