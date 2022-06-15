Products
Home
→
Product
→
Startup-Investor Fit
Ranked #2 for today
Startup-Investor Fit
A definitive index to identify investor-fit for your startup
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A checklist for when you are researching funds to invest in your startup. As the name suggests, it's kind of like Product-Market Fit, but for finding fit between you and investors.
Launched in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
by
Startup-Investor Fit
Follow for updates
About this launch
Startup-Investor Fit
A definitive index to identify investor-fit for your startup
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Startup-Investor Fit by
Startup-Investor Fit
was hunted by
Saba Karim
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Yash
,
Yasin Abbak
,
Alison Anderson
,
Abb Kapoor
,
Matthew Johnson
,
Saba Karim
,
Alex Friedman
,
Matt deCourcelle
and
Mariam Nusrat - Founder of GRID
. Featured on June 19th, 2022.
Startup-Investor Fit
is not rated yet. This is Startup-Investor Fit's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#23
Report