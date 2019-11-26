Discussion
Angela Tran
Maker
We (Version One Ventures) are excited to launch our 3rd e-book: this one is our “Startup Handbook” focused on the stage between post-Seed to pre-Series B. We are aiming to share company building best practices, and as such, this is a compilation of the work of the best founders, operators and investors in the startup ecosystem whom we admire and have learned from over the years. We also welcome your feedback as we intend to be a living document that we’ll regularly update with the help of you and the community. Happy reading!
