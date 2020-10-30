Startup Growth KIT
300+ growth hacks & tools in Notion
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Max Rand
MakerDeveloper
Hello, Product Hunt makers! I've seen a lot of makers feel painfully doing a marketing and growing their product. But there are so many resources, guides, tools and hacks about marketing in the web so I decided to collect best of the best growth hacks in one place. In Notion. Startup Growth KIT will help you increase your sign ups, growth and revenue. It's included: ✅ 100+ places to post your startup(Including Reddit communities) ✅ Secret chats and communities in Openland, Telegram and Facebook ✅ 100+ growth guides including Reddit, PH, HackerNews and other guides ✅ 50+ tools and services to boost your growth. ✅ 20+ templates for your emails and LinkedIn ✅ Product Launch List — follow step by step in growing your startup! I hope you enjoy this. Thanks!
Share
Sgw32 NULLchar
Just purchased. Wow, that's a huge pack, thanks a lot! What are future updates do you consider?
Share
Max Rand
MakerDeveloper
@sgw32_nullchar Enjoy! We're adding more sections(like B2B, Notion as a Template), founders section(their stories and interviews to get insights) and more templates!
Share
Garri Gabrelian 👾Founder, Making narratives great again
Looks nice! What does product launch list include? Very curios of this. Also, pictures looking great! What have you used to make pictures like this, i mean mac os like views?
Share
Max Rand
MakerDeveloper
@garrigabrel Thanks Garri! How is it going with getmoni talks? ;) Product Launch List includes 3 sections — Learn, where you can follow the steps of creating a newsletter, writing cool promoting content, studying how you can grow on Reddit etc. The second section is Grow. Here you can grow your audience in newsletters, making content marketing in reddit and facebook, network with founders and apply to online accelerators. The last section is Launch. Here you'll find the steps about launching your product on Reddit, PH, medias and other ones. The tool which I used to create such mac os like screenshots is Screely. I've found it on Product Hunt while researching best design products for one of my customer. Really helpful and quick tool for creating good like pictures ;)
Share