Startup Fundraising Calculator
The calculator you need if you're raising money.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Špela Prijon
Maker
Hi Hunters, We are really excited to show you this calculator! I'm Spela from Ledgy – a Cap Table management tool – and our company mission is to support startups as much as we can. We're trying to bring legal and financial terms closer to startups and help you see real-world consequences of your term sheets. That's why we created the Startup Fundraising Calculator. It allows you to: ✔️ See who owns what ✔️ Look more professional during term sheet negotiations ✔️ Understand common fundraising terms ✔️ Double-check your existing spreadsheet model ✔️ Model your company's cap table through multiple funding rounds ✔️ Compare dilution results when adding convertible loans (SAFE, KISS..) and employee pools ...and much more. This calculator is here to assist you in term sheet negotiations, fundraising planning, double-checking or just as a quick learning exercise. Please let us know how we're doing, we would really appreciate feedback on how to make the tool even better for you!
Upvote (12)Share
Well done! Much better than the overly complex excel sheets that usually are passed around during fundraising.
Upvote (7)Share
Maker
Nice, I think it has the potential to become the standard for quickly comparing scenarios and cross-checking spreadsheet calculations.
Upvote (7)Share
Maker
First-time founders especially from a non-financial background often struggle to understand and set up Excel calculations of convertible loans and employee option pools during their upcoming funding rounds. This is why we created the Startup Fundraising Calculator, to quickly set up and compare scenarios as well as share them with advisors.
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
The Startup Fundraising Calculator has been part of the Ledgy core product for 2 years and has already been used by hundreds of companies to model their financing round. I am very proud to release it today as an easy-to-use standalone tool for everyone to double-check their spreadsheets, understand convertibles, and how a pool can influence your financing round.
Upvote (6)Share