Startup Cemetery
Learn why 100+ startups have failed
#1 Product of the Day
A big resource for entrepreneurs and startup owners, in which we have collected and analyzed why +100 big companies have failed. Learn from mistakes, and avoid being part of the 90% of businesses that fail.
Rich ClominsonMaker@clominson · Co Founder of Failory
Hey everyone! It's Rich, maker of Failory. I have just launched a project I've been working on during the last 6 months called Startup Cemetery. In few words, it is a big resource for entrepreneurs and startup owners, in which I have collected data and analyzed why +100 big companies have failed. I am super enthusiastic and believe in the future this will become bigger and bigger and will be an essential resource for entrepreneurs. If you have any doubts, suggestions or feedback, please let me know by commenting down!
Mikey Howe@escmikey · Building software & developing startups
Great resource when you're looking at building new products! Always good to avoid pitfalls.
