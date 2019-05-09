Startup Bibles
Startup Bibles is an evolving curation of the top startups' handbooks and principles. Get inspired by the best by browsing through employee handbooks, editorial style guides and fundraising decks from Front, GitLab, Trello, Bonusly, Hotjar and more!
Laure AlbouyMaker@laure_albouy
Hi everyone, We're thrilled to be sharing this collection of internal processes from some of our favorite startups. They've inspired us to build our own version of these processes, handbooks and values at Slite. We hope they inspire you too! Think of any other company we could add? Let us know in the comments :) Laure, Adrien & Clara
Brieuc Sebillotte@brieuc1 · The power of notes is yet to come!
@laure_albouy I’m super excited to discover the curation and what you’ve been working on with the team. The Gitlab one is super complete. Thanks for these great resources :) Can’t wait to see more of them!
