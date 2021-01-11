discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Griffin
MakerProducts, Strategy & Startups
After working on startup concepts myself, I noticed that there is no all-in-one platform that enables to tale the first couple steps towards developing a product. Of course you can find 1000's of blog articles on "How to start a Company" but all of these recommend disconnected Excel Sheets and loose collection of documents, paired with outdated and half-complete instructions. So I started my journey to deliver a Platform that follows common processes to build a company, and integrate it with the most used resources to automatically fetch industry relevant information about competitors, markets and target audience. Few weeks later, here we are: Startly is now a Concept- & Product Management Tool on its way to be a all-in-one Startup Management Platform incl. Canvas, Persona Management, Social Profiles, Entrepreneur Community, Outsourcing and many more. Let's not forget the €200.000 in Partner Products you can access as a member of Startly. These will help you kickstart your idea with ease!
Share