Startilla
Startilla
AI-powered business development assistant
Startilla is an AI assistant that helps startup owners, business analysts, marketing agencies, and UX designers generate essential business artifacts ready for idea validation and project pitch.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Startilla
About this launch
Startilla
AI-powered business development assistant
Startilla by
Startilla
was hunted by
Julia
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Julia
,
Dmytro Honcharov
,
Oleksii Shliama
and
Ivan Nesterenko
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
Startilla
is not rated yet. This is Startilla's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
