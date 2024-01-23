Products
Startilla

Startilla

AI-powered business development assistant

Startilla is an AI assistant that helps startup owners, business analysts, marketing agencies, and UX designers generate essential business artifacts ready for idea validation and project pitch.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Startilla
About this launch
Startilla
Startilla by
Startilla
was hunted by
Julia
in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Julia
,
Dmytro Honcharov
,
Oleksii Shliama
and
Ivan Nesterenko
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
