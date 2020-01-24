Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tommy Jepsen
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, As a freelancer myself I struggled in the beginning on how to get started with freelancing. There is so many standalone tools out there, to help you manage your freelancing, which in many cases have no synergy between them. Therefor I created my own tool a while back that includes the most used tools as a freelancer and have since improved on it greatly, and that is why I'm now launching it here on Product Hunt. Startday includes what I use as a freelancer the most; Time tracking, Project and Client management, Invoicing, Contracts and basic economics with VAT-reports and overall reports. Hope someone else can benefit from it, or give me feedback so I can improve and help other freelancers out there either getting started og have an easier everyday as a freelancer. Thanks, Tommy
UpvoteShare
Pro
Hey @tommy_jepsen! This looks promising! Do you have photos or a video of the different tools you may be able to share?
UpvoteShare
Maker
Hi @calum! Thanks. There are small screenshots of the different tools in the product images above, but I'll see if I can make a page on https://startday.app that shows it better and have larger images.
Upvote (1)Share