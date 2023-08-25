Get app
Starlight by Astro

Build beautiful documentation websites with ease.

Starlight is the web framework for building modern documentation websites. Comes with navigation, search, i18n, syntax highlighting, dark mode, and more included. Supports React, Svelte, Vue, Tailwind CSS, Markdown, and MDX. All free + open source!
Astro
About this launch
was hunted by
Fred K. Schott
in Open Source, Education, Developer Tools. Made by
Fred K. Schott
,
Mark Peck
,
Sarah Rainsberger
,
Yan Thomas
and
Chris
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on November 8th, 2022.
