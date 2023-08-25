Get app
Starlight by Astro
Starlight by Astro
Build beautiful documentation websites with ease.
Starlight is the web framework for building modern documentation websites. Comes with navigation, search, i18n, syntax highlighting, dark mode, and more included. Supports React, Svelte, Vue, Tailwind CSS, Markdown, and MDX. All free + open source!
Launched in
Open Source
Education
Developer Tools
+1 by
Astro
Stats
Astro
The web framework that scales with you.
Starlight by Astro by
Astro
was hunted by
Fred K. Schott
in
Open Source
,
Education
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fred K. Schott
,
Mark Peck
,
Sarah Rainsberger
,
Yan Thomas
and
Chris
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
Astro
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
31
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
