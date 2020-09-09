discussion
Abhishek Bansal
MakerCMO at Starkflow
Hey Hunters! 👋 After months in making, we are pleased to finally launch our new smart talent discovery platform called Starkflow talent. Hiring is a tedious process. We make it easy. It takes many weeks to months to go through the entire gamut of shortlisting, interviewing, and hiring a candidate. And even then sometimes you end up hiring the wrong candidate. The result? Loss of time, delayed projects, and sunk opportunity cost. 👉 We cut the wait time between sourcing, screening and onboarding a candidate, and match you with quality developers who have experience building an idea just like yours. The result? All talents whom you onboard are productive from day 1, and you spend little to no time explaining them the current codebase or how certain things work in the domain. 👉 We follow a referral-first approach, and exclusively hire talents from top tech companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, IBM and the likes. Each of these talents undergo a rigorous background verification check before they are on-boarded to our platform. With the help of our newly launched platform, you can hire Top developers in as little as 24 hours. Browse through the candidates, interact with them, and build your own bespoke team right from the platform. > What differentiates us from the rest? 🗓️ Remote talent who is within your timezone. 💰 Fixed fee based on talent. We keep it transparent so you do not overpay. 🙌 Strict vetting, and referral based hiring. 👨👨👧👦 Access to a massive talent pool. 🤖 Thorough background verification. All candidates undergo multiple rounds of background verification before being onboarded to our platform. 🎯 Full-time dedicated talent as opposed to freelance talent. 💜 Personal account manager to take care of all your hiring needs. In short, we level the playing field for SMBs so good talent is not limited to just big organizations, and they have access to the same talent pool without breaking bank. 💼 In addition to hiring, we also take care of all your payments, payroll, tax, admin, and compliance tasks so you can focus on what matters the most to you- your business. 🥂🍾 Get 15% off, your favorite bottle of wine, and exclusive swag if you hire with us in the next 5 days. Oh, and we are also offering a no-obligation two weeks FREE trial for the first 20 requests. Do check us out, and let us know what you think! Happy to take any questions!
