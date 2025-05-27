Launches
StandChamp
Helping standing desk owners build healthy habits
StandChamp helps standing desk owners build healthy habits by reminding you when to switch positions and tracking your progress over time. Stay motivated by keeping track of your sessions, streaks and getting notifications to switch positions!
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Standing Desks
About this launch
StandChamp by
was hunted by
William Marques Hass
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Standing Desks
. Made by
William Marques Hass
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is StandChamp's first launch.