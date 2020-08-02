Discussion
Vlad M.
Maker
Hey everyone, I'm Vlad, one of the co-founders of Stacky. We're so excited to finally launch our project on ProductHunt. Stacky is a social media management tool that helps you maximize the potential of your link real estate. Our drag and drop editor makes it easy to create a custom landing page in just a few minutes, with no coding skills, and use it on all your social profiles. Here’s an overview of the features: - Drag and drop editor - Retargeting pixels to build the right audience - Collect Leads using Webhooks or Mailchimp integration - UTM parameters for more Google Analytics control - Schedule links to appear at just the right time - Google Fonts integration - Fully customizable background (image, premade templates, custom color, custom gradients, animated gradient) - Embed content from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Spotify - Connect with your followers using Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype, Phone Check out some examples: https://stacky.me/jog https://stacky.me/puss-in-boots https://stacky.me/excelexplained https://stacky.me/gaming https://stacky.me/weddingboutique https://stacky.me/alovelytrip While the features in our free plan should be enough for most users, if you would like to remove or customize the branding, you will need to upgrade to a paid plan (starting from $9 per month). We would love to hear your feedback in the comments section and we will be around all day to answer your questions.
