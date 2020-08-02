  1. Home
  2.  → Stacky.me

Stacky.me

Easily manage all your bio links in one place.

Connect all your social media accounts to a unique custom page. Use advanced tracking with UTM parameters, optimize CTAs, page views and clicks, and retarget users on multiple platforms using powerful pixel integrations.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Vlad M.
Maker
Hey everyone, I'm Vlad, one of the co-founders of Stacky. We're so excited to finally launch our project on ProductHunt. Stacky is a social media management tool that helps you maximize the potential of your link real estate. Our drag and drop editor makes it easy to create a custom landing page in just a few minutes, with no coding skills, and use it on all your social profiles. Here’s an overview of the features: - Drag and drop editor - Retargeting pixels to build the right audience - Collect Leads using Webhooks or Mailchimp integration - UTM parameters for more Google Analytics control - Schedule links to appear at just the right time - Google Fonts integration - Fully customizable background (image, premade templates, custom color, custom gradients, animated gradient) - Embed content from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Spotify - Connect with your followers using Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype, Phone Check out some examples: https://stacky.me/jog https://stacky.me/puss-in-boots https://stacky.me/excelexplained https://stacky.me/gaming https://stacky.me/weddingboutique https://stacky.me/alovelytrip While the features in our free plan should be enough for most users, if you would like to remove or customize the branding, you will need to upgrade to a paid plan (starting from $9 per month). We would love to hear your feedback in the comments section and we will be around all day to answer your questions.
UpvoteShare
Radu M.
Maker
Hi guys, I am thrilled that we have finally managed to launch Stacky today. I am here to answer all your comments throughout the day. Your feedback is highly appreciated.
UpvoteShare