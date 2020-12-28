StackWhats

discussion
Bhuvan Balasubramanian
MakerFounder, Stacklix
Hey all 👋 Thanks for checking out our launch. I love to create software tools to help developers and digital marketers to make life easier. As a SaaS founder(www.stackapi.co), I have to give prompt responses to my customers' queries who use our services. In recent days, many of my customers prefer to chat with Whatsapp than other communication channels. Based on my customer preferences, we developed these tools for free to use. I have spent 2 weeks to develop this awesome website. I am planning to adding more features in future to improve customer service as a WhatsApp CRM. I'd love for you guys to check it out and see what you think. If you have any feedback, feel free to send it my way. Thanks ✌️
