Stack Overflowed

Stack Overflowed

Therapy for tech people

Free
Stack Overflowed is a free & private therapy service for people in tech. Our global volunteer network of tech employees will listen to you rant, vent, and whine about your most technical and emotional work issues.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
SaaS
 by
Stack Overflowed
"Thanks for visiting our launch page! 🎉✨ We are looking to gather any feedback you have about the website. If you're interested in volunteer, feel free to browse the site and scroll down to the FAQs section!"

Stack Overflowed
About this launch
Stack Overflowed
Stack Overflowed by
Stack Overflowed
was hunted by
Eric Cheng
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Eric Cheng
and
Sid Domala
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Stack Overflowed
is not rated yet. This is Stack Overflowed's first launch.
