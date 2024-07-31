Launches
Stack Auth (YC S24)

Open-source Auth0/Clerk alternative

Stack Auth is a managed user authentication solution. It is developer-friendly and fully open-source & self-hostable. Stack gets you started in just five minutes, after which you'll be ready to use all of its features as you grow your project.
Open Source
Developer Tools
Development
Stack Auth
About this launch
Stack Auth (YC S24) by
Stack Auth
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Zai Shi
and
Stan Wohlwend
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
Stack Auth
is not rated yet. This is Stack Auth's first launch.
