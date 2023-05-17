Products
This is the latest launch from Stable Diffusion XL
See Stable Diffusion XL’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
StableStudio
StableStudio
Stability AI's open source release of DreamStudio
Free
StableStudio marks a fresh chapter for their imaging pipeline and showcases Stability AI's dedication to advancing open-source development within the AI ecosystem.
Launched in
Design Tools
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Stable Diffusion XL
Rooms.xyz BETA
Create interactive rooms in your browser
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Stable Diffusion XL
Richer images & jaw-dropping aesthetics from shorter prompts
1
review
387
followers
Follow for updates
StableStudio by
Stable Diffusion XL
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Emad Mostaque
and
Emad Mostaque
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Stable Diffusion XL
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
