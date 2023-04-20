Products
StableLM
Stability AI's Language Models
The first of StabilityAI's large language models, starting with 3B and 7B param models, with 15-65B to follow.
These LLMs are released under CC BY-SA license.
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
Stable Diffusion XL
About this launch
Stable Diffusion XL
Richer images & jaw-dropping aesthetics from shorter prompts
StableLM by
Stable Diffusion XL
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Emad Mostaque
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Stable Diffusion XL
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 17th, 2023.
