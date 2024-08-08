Launches
Home
Product
Stable Fast 3D from Stability.ai
Ranked #16 for today
Rapid 3D asset generation from single images
Stable Fast 3D transforms a single input image into a detailed 3D asset, setting a new standard for speed and quality in the field of 3D reconstruction.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Tech
+1 by
About this launch
Open models in every modality, for everyone, everywhere.
Chris Messina
zixuan huang
and
Mark Boss
. Featured on August 9th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Stable Diffusion's first launch.
87
37
#16
#92
