staarter.dev

Tailwind CSS
4,953 upvotes
Tailwind CSS has revolutionized the way we think about styling with its utility-first approach. Designing responsive, beautiful UIs has never been more fun! Huge thanks to @adamwathan and the team.
With built-in static site generation, server-side rendering, and a vibrant community, Next.js empowers developers to deliver world-class web experiences effortlessly. Thank you, @vercel.
Special thanks to shadcn/ui for providing a modern, accessible, and reusable set of UI components that perfectly complement Tailwind. Your dedication to design and DX shines through every component.