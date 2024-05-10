Launches
Launch your next SaaS faster with staarter.dev

A comprehensive Next.js boilerplate that empowers developers to launch their SaaS applications quickly and efficiently. With features like authentication, subscription management, and localization, it provides a solid foundation so you can focus on innovating.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Development
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
Tailwind CSS
4,953 upvotes
Tailwind CSS has revolutionized the way we think about styling with its utility-first approach. Designing responsive, beautiful UIs has never been more fun! Huge thanks to @adamwathan and the team.
Next.js
Next.js
535 upvotes
With built-in static site generation, server-side rendering, and a vibrant community, Next.js empowers developers to deliver world-class web experiences effortlessly. Thank you, @vercel.
Shadcn UI
Shadcn UI
4 upvotes
Special thanks to shadcn/ui for providing a modern, accessible, and reusable set of UI components that perfectly complement Tailwind. Your dedication to design and DX shines through every component.
About this launch
was hunted by
Nikolai
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Nikolai
. Featured on May 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is staarter.dev's first launch.
