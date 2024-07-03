Launches
Ssemble

Ssemble

Generate engaging shorts with AI

Free Options
Create engaging shorts automatically with AI. No editing skills needed. Just upload your video and let AI trim, crop, add captions, b-roll, transitions, sound effects, zoom animations, and a CTA.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Artificial Intelligence
YouTube
 by
ssemble
About this launch
ssemble
ssembleGenerate Engaging Shorts Clips from Videos
Ssemble by
ssemble
was hunted by
Eric Lee
in Video Streaming, Artificial Intelligence, YouTube. Made by
Eric Lee
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
ssemble
is not rated yet. This is ssemble's first launch.
