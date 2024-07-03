Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Ssemble
Ssemble
Generate engaging shorts with AI
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create engaging shorts automatically with AI. No editing skills needed. Just upload your video and let AI trim, crop, add captions, b-roll, transitions, sound effects, zoom animations, and a CTA.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Artificial Intelligence
YouTube
by
ssemble
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
ssemble
Generate Engaging Shorts Clips from Videos
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Ssemble by
ssemble
was hunted by
Eric Lee
in
Video Streaming
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
YouTube
. Made by
Eric Lee
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
ssemble
is not rated yet. This is ssemble's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report