Squareshot app for Shopify

Alex Davidovich
Thank you so much @aaronoleary for hunting us! 🙏 Hi everyone, I’m Alex, CEO at Squareshot 👋🏻 My co-founder Mitya and I have spent 8 years creating content for fashion and eCommerce businesses. We’ve shot more than 100K images, and here’s what we found: The process of getting high-quality content is a mess! 🥴 For some reason, today’s product imagery process is outside of the ecosystem of services that companies already use 🤷♂️ There are a ton of tools to streamline the supply chain, organize your inventory, automate your fulfillment, build your online store, market and sell online through numerous channels and platforms. But where to get visual content for your products? How to source all of those sales channels with quality content on a scale? How to make the process a transparent part of the whole ecosystem? Do I need my own studio? Can I rely on a freelancer when my business grows? How to build image production from the ground up with a tight budget? Do I even need it? 🤔 As an online store owner in the past, I’ve been asking these questions myself again and again. That’s why we decided to build MVP in 2 weeks and offer this solution to local business in NYC back in 2017. A few years later, we’re here, featuring the first-ever product photography app for Shopify 🎉 Since the launch, Squareshot has shot 25K images for 600 brands from all over the US with a 98% acceptance rate. I’m proud that our images are used on top fashion platforms such as J.Crew, Net-a-Porter, and Farfetch - and it’s just the beginning! We need your support! ❤️ I would be super happy to hear some feedback from the Product Hunt community! Without feedback, Squareshot wouldn’t exist. And of course, I would appreciate it if you upvote us and share Squareshot with your friends, who are trying to start or grow their online business. I believe we can make their lives much easier. I wish you luck in creating great products people want! 💪
I like it. It's can be difficult to hire a freelance photographer. Even in big cities, where it can at times be even more difficult with schedules, traffic etc.
