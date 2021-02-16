SquareKicker: Squarespace Extension

discussion
Hi Everyone, Nick, Hannah and the team wanted to announce a new and exciting way to build Squarespace websites. We are long-time Squarespace developers and love the product! We discovered over the years that many clients and even other Squarespace designers were wanting a design that was not possible in Squarespace without using custom code. We kept thinking there must be a better way to provide designers and business owners with the ability to customize their websites without needing a developer, or spending hours trolling the web looking for complicated code snippets that only sometimes worked. With SquareKicker you can say goodbye to copy & paste plugins and hello to a no-code visual builder that allows you to design and animate powerful features with a click of a button, never having to write a single line of code again! As a small team, we took the opportunity during the 2020 pandemic quarantine to develop SquareKicker, the first and only design and animation extension for Squarespace. SquareKicker seamlessly integrates directly into your Squarespace web builder, allowing you to customize your designs with our very own no-code visual builder that sits right alongside Squarespace. SquareKicker takes your designs and creates compliant HTML, CSS and Javascript and saves it directly to your custom code area just as a developer would and backs it up to the cloud. It truly is your very own sidekick saving you time and money. The UI is designed to be simple, intuitive and functional while you see each change update in real-time. With SquareKicker you retain all the functionality of a Squarespace website that you know and love, meaning you or your clients can update their own sites long term. No university required… give it a try, we think it’s a game-changer. Get started for free at www.SquareKicker.com
This is totally a game changer! We've been building websites internally for years and have constantly been looking for a simple solution like this. So good! Thanks for creating this team - saving us hours of rookie coding mistakes!
Nice work, team! I recommend tagging with nocode 🙂