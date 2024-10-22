Launches
Squadron AI
Squadron AI
AI-first code reviews, issue analysis and real-time chat
Streamline your GitHub workflow with Squadron AI. Get instant AI code pull request reviews, issue analysis, and real-time chat. Boosting productivity and code quality!
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
Squadron AI
About this launch
Squadron AI
AI-first code reviews, issue analysis and real-time chat
Squadron AI by
Squadron AI
was hunted by
Russell Canfield
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Russell Canfield
. Featured on October 23rd, 2024.
Squadron AI
is not rated yet. This is Squadron AI's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
