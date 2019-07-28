Discussion
Maker
Zachariah Moreno
Our mission is to empower & encourage creatives to engage in meaningful conversations without barriers. With SquadCast v2 we reasoned up from our first principles, asking ourselves the same fundamental question we began with. Can remote interviews be a podcast superpower? Looking through that lens plus of all the feedback & lessons learned over 3 years, we envisioned a whole new experience for SquadCast Hosts & their Guests. We are excited to announce the release of the all new SquadCast, a different way to record podcast interviews. We are incredibly proud of what our team has built. Go see for yourself & tell us what you think! 🎙️✨🎙️
