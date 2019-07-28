Log InSign up
SquadCast V2

A different way to record podcast interviews 🎙️✨🎙️

SquadCast v2 was redesigned to recording high-quality audio for professional podcasters and their guests - now with mobile, multi-browser support, & flexible pricing.
199 Zach Moreno and Rock Felder | SquadCast. Go Big or Go Home. | Podcast Junkies198 Dawn Davis | Desert Vibes Listen Now! Here's the Recap: Harry Duran welcomes to the podcast entrepreneurs Zach Moreno and Rock Felder. Zach and Rock are longtime friends and business partners who co-founded SquadCast, a platform that helps podcasters easily record interviews with their guests and co-hosts from anywhere in the world captured in ...
Bonus! Behind the Scenes: SquadCast v2! - Mark Asquith, That British Podcast Guy & CEO of Rebel Base MediaWelcome to The Podcast Accelerator, the thrice-weekly show that brings you podcast education, industry insights and straight-talking reactions to podcasting news.
Unstructured Interviews - Unstructured PodcastPodcast: Play in new window | Download Squadcast founder Zachariah Moreno returns with co-founder Rockwell Felder to chat about version 2.0 of Squadcast. You can also find more about Squadcast founders Zachariah Moreno and Rockwell Felder online here: Website https://squadcast.fm / Twitter @squadcastfm / Facebook Page / Instagram @squadcastfm Find out more about the unstructured podcast.
SquadCast 🎙️✨🎙️Our team would like to Thank the Podcasting Community. It's your feedback and support that guides the development of SquadCast. We've introduced several updates including a new look, broader support, and more innovative functionality aimed at making it even easier for you to record quality audio with anyone.
SquadCast 🎙️✨🎙️We focus on listening to the creatives who record their remote podcast interviews on SquadCast, seeking feedback on their experiences from conversations with Guests. We cultivate this feedback into improvements on the micro and macro levels. From Beta to v1 we inched our way forward with each nugget of wisdom from these conversations fueling each micro improvement.
Our mission is to empower & encourage creatives to engage in meaningful conversations without barriers. With SquadCast v2 we reasoned up from our first principles, asking ourselves the same fundamental question we began with. Can remote interviews be a podcast superpower? Looking through that lens plus of all the feedback & lessons learned over 3 years, we envisioned a whole new experience for SquadCast Hosts & their Guests. We are excited to announce the release of the all new SquadCast, a different way to record podcast interviews. We are incredibly proud of what our team has built. Go see for yourself & tell us what you think! 🎙️✨🎙️
