Sprinto
Ranked #2 for today
Sprinto
Automate Compliance -> Automate Trust -> Automate Growth
Ambitious cloud companies all over the world trust Sprinto to power their security compliance programs and sprint through security audits without breaking their stride.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Sprinto
About this launch
Sprinto
Automate Compliance -> Automate Trust -> Automate Growth
Sprinto by
Sprinto
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Girish Redekar
,
Saket Banka
,
Raghuveer Kancherla
,
Frejin Arooja
,
Abhaya Agarwal
,
Pritesh Vora
,
Karthik Vemparala
,
Anshul Modi
,
Yadhu Krishnan
,
Prabodh Kumar Enumula
,
Bhuvesh Lal
,
PRUDHVI RAJU
and
Yash Jhunjhunwala
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Sprinto
is not rated yet. This is Sprinto's first launch.
Upvotes
59
Comments
14
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#96
