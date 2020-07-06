SpreadSimple
A blazing-fast way to create and manage sites using Sheets
SpreadSimple uses the data in your Google spreadsheet to create styled websites with a variety of features like filtering, search, sorting, cart, orders collection via forms, and much more. Update the sheet to instantly reflect the changes on the website.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Refat Ametov
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We’re super excited to introduce SpreadSimple, a blazing-fast way to create and manage websites using the power of Google Sheets. We’ve always loved the simplicity and beauty of spreadsheets and the collaborative power of Google Sheets. But why not use the spreadsheets directly to create and manage a website? We do it ourselves and see how convenient it is for our users. We know that this is not the first product in the world that uses spreadsheets to manage some stuff, but we have a vision of how to bring website development to a new level of simplicity and speed. We are full of ideas and just love beautiful and fast websites. With SpreadSimple you can create beautiful, modern websites without the need for any special knowledge. You get features like filtering, search, sorting, lead collection via forms, SEO and much more, right out of the box. As you may notice SpreadSimple is mainly focused on e-commerce websites, and we will primarily expand these functions. Here’s more to come. 🚀 ✨💵 We've got a special discount for you, Product Hunters, which gives you a 50% Lifetime Discount for the PRO plan. Use PH_LAUNCH_50 promo code to get it. Here are the details on how to apply https://www.notion.so/Discount-f... Questions or feedback? We'd love to hear from you. Cheers! ✌️
Upvote (2)Share
Just love it, user-friendly, accurate and fast. Congrats on the launch!
UpvoteShare