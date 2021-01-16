Deals
Spread
A smarter way to order food - 0% commission for restaurants
Delivery
An interesting new angle on food ordering, which restaurants should love. $0 commission on orders.
Instead, Spread is charing restaurants who chose to use their marketing tools via SMS campaigns, emails, promotions, etc.
